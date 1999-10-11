Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 43
Fundamentals of Plasma Chemistry
K. Sengstock and W. Ertmer, Laser Manipulation of Atoms. J. Weiner, Advances in Ultracold Collisions: Experiment and Theory. L.F. DiMauro and P. Agostini, Ionization Dynamics in Strong Laser Fields. U. Buck, Infrared Spectroscopy of Size Selected Molecular Clusters. T. Baumert and G. Gerber, Femtosecond Spectroscopy of Molecules and Clusters. I. Bray and A.T. Stelbovics, Calculation of Electron Scattering on Hydrogenic Targets. W.R. Johnson, D.R. Plante, and J. Sapirstein, Relativistic Calculations of Transition Amplitudes in the Helium Isoelectronic Sequence. H.O. Everitt and F.C. De Lucia, Rotational Energy Transfer in Small Polyatomic Molecules. References. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Serial.
This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular, and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered also include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts who are active in their research fields. The articles contain both relevant review material as well as detailed descriptions of important recent developments.
Atomic, molecular, and optical physicists, cosmologists, astrophysicists, astronomers, and upper-level graduate students in these fields.
@qu:"This volume maintains the authoritative standards of the series...The editors and publishers are to be congratulated." @source:--M.S. CHILD in PHYSICS BULLETIN @qu:"Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...All the articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended." @source:--G. HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST
