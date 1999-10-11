Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038435, 9780080561547

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 43

1st Edition

Fundamentals of Plasma Chemistry

Serial Editors: Mitio Inokuti
eBook ISBN: 9780080561547
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038435
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 1999
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

K. Sengstock and W. Ertmer, Laser Manipulation of Atoms. J. Weiner, Advances in Ultracold Collisions: Experiment and Theory. L.F. DiMauro and P. Agostini, Ionization Dynamics in Strong Laser Fields. U. Buck, Infrared Spectroscopy of Size Selected Molecular Clusters. T. Baumert and G. Gerber, Femtosecond Spectroscopy of Molecules and Clusters. I. Bray and A.T. Stelbovics, Calculation of Electron Scattering on Hydrogenic Targets. W.R. Johnson, D.R. Plante, and J. Sapirstein, Relativistic Calculations of Transition Amplitudes in the Helium Isoelectronic Sequence. H.O. Everitt and F.C. De Lucia, Rotational Energy Transfer in Small Polyatomic Molecules. References. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Serial.

Description

This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular, and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered also include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts who are active in their research fields. The articles contain both relevant review material as well as detailed descriptions of important recent developments.

Readership

Atomic, molecular, and optical physicists, cosmologists, astrophysicists, astronomers, and upper-level graduate students in these fields.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561547
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120038435

Reviews

@qu:"This volume maintains the authoritative standards of the series...The editors and publishers are to be congratulated." @source:--M.S. CHILD in PHYSICS BULLETIN @qu:"Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...All the articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended." @source:--G. HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Serial Editors

Mitio Inokuti Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Argonne National Laboratory, Argonne, Illinois, U.S.A.

