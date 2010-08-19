Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Casimir Effect in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics – James F. Babb
- Coherent Population Trapping in Chip-Scale Atomic Devices – John Kitching
- Dissociative Recombination: Theory and Experiment – Rainer Johnsen & Steven L. Kuberman
- Permanent Electric Dipole Moments of Atoms and Molecules – Timothy Chupp
- Spontaneous Decay, Unitarity, and the Weisskopf-Wigner Approximation – Paul Berman & George W. Ford
- Ultrafast nonlinear optical signals viewed from the molecule’s perspective; Kramers-Heisenberg transition amplitudes vs susceptibilities – Shaul Mukamel & Saar Rahav
Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics continues the tradition of the Advances series. It contains contributions from experts in the field of atomic, molecular, and optical (AMO) physics. The articles contain some review material, but are intended to provide a comprehensive picture of recent important developments in AMO physics. Both theoretical and experimental articles are included in the volume.
Paul Berman Series Volume Editor
Paul Berman is Professor of Physics at the University of Michigan. In a career spanning over 40 years, Professor Berman has been engaged in theoretical research related to the interaction of radiation with matter. Of particular interest is the identification of atom-field configurations which can result in qualitatively new phenomena. Professor Berman is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and the Optical Society of America. He is the co-author of a textbook, Principles of Laser Spectroscopy and Quantum Optics, published in2010 by Princeton University Press.
University of Michigan, Physics Department, Ann Arbor, USA
Ennio Arimondo Series Volume Editor
Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.
Universita di Pisa, Italy
Chun Lin Series Volume Editor
Chun C. Lin is Professor of Physics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He has been working in various areas of atomic and molecular physics for several decades. He received the American Physical Society Will Allis Prize “for advancing the understanding of the microscopic behavior of ionized gases through his innovative and pioneering studies of excitation in electron and ion collisions with atomic and molecular targets” in 1996. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and has served as the Chair of the Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics in the American Physical Society (1994 – 1995).
Physics Department, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA