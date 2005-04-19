Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Assessment of the Ozone Isotope Effect, K. Mauersberger, D. Krankowsky, C. Janssen and R. Schinke
Atom Optics, Guided Atoms, and Atom Interferometry, J. Arlt, G. Birkl, E. Rasel and W. Ertmer
Atom-Wall Interaction, D. Bloch and M. Ducloy
Atoms Made Entirely of Antimatter: Two Methods Produce Slow Antihydrogen, G. Gabrielse
Ultrafast Excitation, Ionization and Fragmentation of C60, I.V. Hertel, T. Laarmann and C.P. Schulz
Description
This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts who are active in their research fields. The articles contain both relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important recent developments.
