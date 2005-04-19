Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038503, 9780080545028

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 50

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Benjamin Bederson Herbert Walther
eBook ISBN: 9780080545028
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038503
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th April 2005
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Assessment of the Ozone Isotope Effect, K. Mauersberger, D. Krankowsky, C. Janssen and R. Schinke

Atom Optics, Guided Atoms, and Atom Interferometry, J. Arlt, G. Birkl, E. Rasel and W. Ertmer

Atom-Wall Interaction, D. Bloch and M. Ducloy

Atoms Made Entirely of Antimatter: Two Methods Produce Slow Antihydrogen, G. Gabrielse

Ultrafast Excitation, Ionization and Fragmentation of C60, I.V. Hertel, T. Laarmann and C.P. Schulz

Index

Contents of Volumes in this Serial

Description

This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts who are active in their research fields. The articles contain both relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important recent developments.

Key Features

· Reviews timely fields of atomic physics · Articles written by world leaders in those fields · In depth review of the subject with relevant literature · Suitable for researchers in other fields · Only book series of this kind

Readership

Atomic, molecular and optical physicists, cosmologists, astrophysists, astronomers, and upper-level graduate students in these fields, universities, research institutions, national laboratories and individual researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080545028
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120038503

About the Series Volume Editors

Benjamin Bederson Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, USA

Herbert Walther Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany

