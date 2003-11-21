Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 49

CONTENTS CONTRIBUTORS

ix Applications of Optical Cavities in Modern Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics Jun Ye and Theresa W. Lynn I. Introduction 2 II. Mode Structure and Relevant Characteristics of Fabry-Perot Cavities .7 III. Cavity Enhancement: A Simple Physics Picture 9 IV. Weak Absorption Measured by Field-Phase (Frequency - Domain)13 V. Weak Absorption Measured by Field Decay (Time-Domain)29 VI. From Optical Frequency Metrology to Ultrafast Technology 35 VII. Quantum Dynamics 50 VIII. Concluding Remarks on Cavity Enhancement 64

IX. Acknowledgements 78 X. References 78 Resonance and Threshold Phenomena in Low-Energy Electron Collisions with Molecules and Clusters H. Hotop, M.-W. Ruf, M. Allan and I. I. Fabrikant I. Introduction 85 II. Theory 92 III. Experimental Aspects 113 IV. Case Studies 123 V. Conclusions and Perspectives 192 VI. Acknowledgements 196 VII. References 197 [21.7.2003-11:12pm] [1-10] [Page No. 5] FIRST PROOFS {Books}4101-Bederson/Pageproofs/3d/4101-Bederson-Prelims.3d (Bederson) Paper: 4101-Bederson-Prelims Keyword

v Coherence Analysis and Tensor Polarization Parameters of ðc, ecÞ Photoionization Processes in Atomic Coincidence Measurements B. Lohmann, B. Zimmermann, H. Kleinpoppen and U. Becker I. Introduction 220 II. Theory 225 III. Different Experimental Setups 242 IV. Angular Distribution and Electron-Photon Polarization 256 V. Analysis of a Special Case J0 ¼ 0_!J ¼ 1=2 Transitions 265 VI. Experimental Approaches and Results 274 VII. Conclusion and Outlook 283 VIII. Acknowledgments 285 IX. Appendix A: Expansion of Dipole Matrix Elements 285 X. Appendix B: Contraction of B Coefficients 288 XI. Appendix C: Reduction of A Coefficients 290 XII. References 291

Quantum Measurements and New Concepts for Experiments with Trapped Ions Ch. Wunderlich and Ch. Balzer I. Overview 295 II. Spin Resonance with Single Ybþ Ions 302 III. Elements of Quantum Measurements 307 IV. Impeded Quantum Evolution: the Quantum Zeno Effect 317 V. Quantum State Estimation Using Sequential Measurements 334 VI. Quantum Information 345 VII. Realization of Quantum Channels 348 VIII. References 370

Scattering and Reaction Processes in Powerful Laser Fields Dejan B. Milos¡evic´ and Fritz Ehlotzky I. Scattering Processes 377 II. Reactions 426 III. Coherent Control 494 IV. Final Comments 519 V. Acknowledgments 520 VI. References 520 [21.7.2003-11:12pm] [1-10] [Page No. 6]

FIRST PROOFS {Books}4101-Bederson/Pageproofs/3d/4101-Bederson-Prelims.3d (Bederson) Paper: 4101-Bederson-Prelims Keyword

vi Contents Hot Atoms in the Terrestrial Atmosphere Vijay Kumar and E. Krishnakumar I. Introduction 537 II. Terrestrial Neutral Atmosphere and Ionosphere 539 III. Sources of Hot Atoms 542 IV. Sinks of Hot Atoms 547 V. Thermalization of Hot Atoms in Collision with Bath Gases 549 VI. Hot Atoms and Space Vehicle Glow 566 VII. Large NO Densities at 105km 582 VIII. References 585

[21.7.2003-11:12pm] [1-10] [Page No. 7] FIRST PROOFS {Books}4101-Bederson/Pageproofs/3d/4101-Bederson-Prelims.3d (Bederson) Paper: 4101-Bederson-Prelims Keyword Contents vii