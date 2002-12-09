Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 48
1st Edition
Description
This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems.
Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts who are active in their research fields.
The articles contain both relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important recent developments.
Readership
Atomic, molecular and optical physicists, cosmologists, astrophysists, astronomers, and upper-level graduate students in these fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 9th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526072
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120038480
Reviews
Praise for the series "Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...All the articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended." - G.HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Benjamin Bederson Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
New York University, U.S.A.
Herbert Walther Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany