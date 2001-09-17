Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 46
1st Edition
Description
This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular, and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered also include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts who are active in their research fields. The articles contain both relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important recent developments.
Readership
Atomic, molecular, and optical physicists, cosmologists, astrophysicists, astronomers, and upper-level graduate students in these fields.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 17th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526065
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120038466
Reviews
@qu:"Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...All the articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended." @source:--G. HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST
About the Serial Volume Editors
Benjamin Bederson Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
New York University, U.S.A.
About the Series Volume Editors
Herbert Walther Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany