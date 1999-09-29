Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 42
E. Fry and T. Walther, Fundamental Tests of Quantum Mechanics. S. Durr and G. Rempe, Wave-Particle Duality in an Atom Interferometer. F. Shimuzu, Atom Holography. R. Grimm and M. Weidemuller, Optical Dipole Traps for Neutral Atoms. J.T. Bahns, P.L. Gould, and W.C. Stwalley, Formation of Cold Molecules. C.J. Joachain, M. Dorr, and N.J. Kylstra, High Intensity Laser-Atom Physics. M. Shapiro and P. Brummer, Coherent Control of Atomic, Molecular, and Electronic Processes. M.D. Lukin, P. Hemmer, and M.O. Scully, Resonant Nonlinear Optics in Phase Coherent Media. H. Morgner, The Characterization of Liquid and Solid Surfaces with Metastable Helium.
This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular, and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered also include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics.
Graduate students and researchers in atomic physics, atmospheric science, chemical physics, and applied fields.
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This volume maintains the authoritative standards of the series...The editors and publishers are to be congratulated." @source:--M.S. CHILD in PHYSICS BULLETIN @qu:"Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...All the articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended." @source:--G. HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST
