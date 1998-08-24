Advances In Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038398, 9780080561509

Advances In Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 39

1st Edition

Subject and Author Cumulative Index Volumes 1-38

Serial Editors: Benjamin Bederson Herbert Walther
eBook ISBN: 9780080561509
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038398
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th August 1998
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Subject and Author Cumulative Index, Volumes 1–38.

Description

This volume contains the index for volumes 1-38 in the Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics series.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in atomic physics, atmospheric science, and chemical physics, as well as cross section users in applied fields.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561509
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120038398

Reviews

@qu:This volume maintains the authoritative standards of the series...The editors and publishers are to be congratulated. @source:--M.S. CHILD in PHYSICS BULLETIN @qu:Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...Allthe articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended. @source:--G. HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, U.S.A.

Herbert Walther Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany

