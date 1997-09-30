Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038381, 9780080561493

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Benjamin Bederson Herbert Walther
eBook ISBN: 9780080561493
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038381
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th September 1997
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

R.R. Jones and L.D. Noordam, Electronic Wavepackets: Introduction. Rydberg Wavepackets. Conclusions. References. K. Blum and D.G. Thompson, Chiral Effects in Electron Scattering by Molecules: Introduction. Chiral Objects and their Symmetries: True and False Chirality. Definitions and Fundamental Symmetries of Spin-Dependent Amplitudes. Experimental Observables: Oriented Molecules. Experimental Observables: Randomly Oriented Target Systems. Experimental Observables: Attenuation Experiments. The Physical Cause of Chiral Effects. Theoretical and Computational Details. Results of Numerical Calculations. Experimental Results. Conclusions and Outlook. References. S.I. Kanorsky and A. Weis, Optical andMagneto-Optical Spectroscopy of Point Defects in Condensed Helium: Introduction. Structure of Point Defects. Implantation Techniques. Optical Spectroscopy. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. Concluding Remark. References. G.M. Lankhuijzen and L.D. Noordam, Rydberg Ionization: From Field to Photon: Introduction. DC Field Ionization. Ramped Field Ionization. Microwave Ionization. Thz Ionization. Far Inrared Ionization. Optical Radiation. Open Questions. References. L.H. Andersen, T. Andersen and P. Hvelplund, Studies of Negative Ions in Storage Rings: Introduction. Lifetime Studies of Negative Ions. Electron-Impact Detachment From Negative Ions. Interactions Between Photons and Negative Ions. References. W.E. Moerner, R.M. Dickson and D.J. Norris, Single-Molecule Spectroscopy and Quantum Optics in Solids: Introduction. Physical Principles and Optimal Conditions. Methods. Quantum Optics. Problems and Promise for Room Temperature. References.

Description

Praise for the Series "This volume maintains the authoritative standards of the series...The editors and publishers are to be congratulated." --M.S. Child in Physics Bulletin

"Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...All the articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended." --G. Herzberg in American Scientist

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in atomic physics, atmospheric science, and chemical physics, as well as cross section users in applied fields.

Reviews

@qu:This volume maintains the authoritative standards of the series...The editors and publishers are to be congratulated. @source:--M.S. CHILD in PHYSICS BULLETIN @qu:Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...Allthe articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended. @source:--G. HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Serial Editors

Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, U.S.A.

Herbert Walther Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany

