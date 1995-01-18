Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 34
C.S. Adams, O. Carnal, and J. Mlynek, Atom Interferometry. R.Y. Chiao, P.G. Kwiat, and A.M. Steinberg, Optical Tests of Quantum Mechanics. D. Delande and A. Buchleitner, Classical and Quantum Chaos in Atomic Systems. T. Walker and P. Feng, Measurements of Collisions between Laser-Cooled Atoms. J.E. Lawler and D.A. Doughty, The Measurement and Analysis of Electric Fields in Glow Discharge Plasmas. N.A. Cherepkov, Polarization and Orientation Phenomena in Photoionization of Molecules. E.C. Montenegro, W.E. Meyerhof, and J.H. McGuire, Role of Two-Center Electron-Electron Interaction in Projectile Electron Excitation and Loss. D.L. Moores and K.J. Reed, Indirect Processes in ElectronImpact Ionization of Positive Ions. D.R. Bates, Dissociative Recombination: Crossing and Tunneling Modes. References. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Serial.
Established in 1965, Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics continues its tradition of excellence with Volume 34. The latest volume includes nine reviews of topics related to the applications of atomic and molecular physics to atmospheric physics and astrophysics.
Graduate students and researchers in atomic, molecular, and optical physics; cosmologists; astrophysicists; and astronomers.
