Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038343, 9780080561455

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Benjamin Bederson Herbert Walther
eBook ISBN: 9780080561455
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th January 1995
Page Count: 497
Table of Contents

C.S. Adams, O. Carnal, and J. Mlynek, Atom Interferometry. R.Y. Chiao, P.G. Kwiat, and A.M. Steinberg, Optical Tests of Quantum Mechanics. D. Delande and A. Buchleitner, Classical and Quantum Chaos in Atomic Systems. T. Walker and P. Feng, Measurements of Collisions between Laser-Cooled Atoms. J.E. Lawler and D.A. Doughty, The Measurement and Analysis of Electric Fields in Glow Discharge Plasmas. N.A. Cherepkov, Polarization and Orientation Phenomena in Photoionization of Molecules. E.C. Montenegro, W.E. Meyerhof, and J.H. McGuire, Role of Two-Center Electron-Electron Interaction in Projectile Electron Excitation and Loss. D.L. Moores and K.J. Reed, Indirect Processes in ElectronImpact Ionization of Positive Ions. D.R. Bates, Dissociative Recombination: Crossing and Tunneling Modes. References. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Serial.

Description

Established in 1965, Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics continues its tradition of excellence with Volume 34. The latest volume includes nine reviews of topics related to the applications of atomic and molecular physics to atmospheric physics and astrophysics.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in atomic, molecular, and optical physics; cosmologists; astrophysicists; and astronomers.

Details

No. of pages:
497
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561455
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120038343

About the Serial Editors

Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, U.S.A.

Herbert Walther Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany

