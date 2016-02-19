Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038268, 9780080564869

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 26

1st Edition

Serial Editors: David Bates Benjamin Bederson
eBook ISBN: 9780080564869
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 383
