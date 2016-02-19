Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 26
1st Edition
Serial Editors: David Bates Benjamin Bederson
eBook ISBN: 9780080564869
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 383
Details
- No. of pages:
- 383
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th December 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564869
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Bates Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Queen's University
Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
New York University, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.