Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742902, 9780080880273

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 56

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Ennio Arimondo Paul Berman Chun Lin
eBook ISBN: 9780080880273
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742902
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st October 2008
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
247.23
210.15
205.00
174.25
165.00
140.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
225.00
191.25
150.00
127.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Ionizing Collisions by Positrons and Positronium Impact on the Inert Atoms (G. Laricchia, S. Armitage, Á. Kövér and D.J. Murtagh) Chapter 2. Interactions between Thermal Ground or Excited Atoms in the Gas Phase: Many Body Dipole-Dipole Effects, Molecular Dissociation, and Photoassociation Probed by Laser Spectroscopy (J.G. Eden, B.J. Ricconi, Y. Xiao, F. Shen and A.A. Senin) Chapter 3. Bose-Einstein Condensates in Disordered Potentials (L. Fallani, C. Fort and M. Inguscio) Chapter 4. Dipole - dipole Interactions of Rydberg Atoms (Th.F. Gallagher and P. Pillet) Chapter 5. Strong-field control of X-ray processes (R. Santra, R.W. Dunford, E.P. Kanter, B. Krässig, S.H. Southworth and L. Young) Chapter 6. Optical Trapping Takes Shape: The Use of Structured Light Fields (K. Dholakia and W.M. Lee)

Description

This volume continues the tradition of the Advances series. It contains contributions from experts in the field of atomic, molecular, and optical (AMO) physics. The articles contain some review material, but are intended to provide a comprehensive picture of recent important developments in AMO physics. Both theoretical and experimental articles are included in the volume.

Key Features

• International experts • Comprehensive articles • New developments

Readership

Libraries, Graduate Students and Researchers

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080880273
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742902

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Ennio Arimondo

Ennio Arimondo Series Volume Editor

Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita di Pisa, Italy

Paul Berman

Paul Berman Series Volume Editor

Paul Berman is Professor of Physics at the University of Michigan. In a career spanning over 40 years, Professor Berman has been engaged in theoretical research related to the interaction of radiation with matter. Of particular interest is the identification of atom-field configurations which can result in qualitatively new phenomena. Professor Berman is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and the Optical Society of America. He is the co-author of a textbook, Principles of Laser Spectroscopy and Quantum Optics, published in2010 by Princeton University Press.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, Physics Department, Ann Arbor, USA

Chun Lin

Chun Lin Series Volume Editor

Chun C. Lin is Professor of Physics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He has been working in various areas of atomic and molecular physics for several decades. He received the American Physical Society Will Allis Prize “for advancing the understanding of the microscopic behavior of ionized gases through his innovative and pioneering studies of excitation in electron and ion collisions with atomic and molecular targets” in 1996. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and has served as the Chair of the Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics in the American Physical Society (1994 – 1995).

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics Department, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.