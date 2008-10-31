Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Ionizing Collisions by Positrons and Positronium Impact on the Inert Atoms (G. Laricchia, S. Armitage, Á. Kövér and D.J. Murtagh) Chapter 2. Interactions between Thermal Ground or Excited Atoms in the Gas Phase: Many Body Dipole-Dipole Effects, Molecular Dissociation, and Photoassociation Probed by Laser Spectroscopy (J.G. Eden, B.J. Ricconi, Y. Xiao, F. Shen and A.A. Senin) Chapter 3. Bose-Einstein Condensates in Disordered Potentials (L. Fallani, C. Fort and M. Inguscio) Chapter 4. Dipole - dipole Interactions of Rydberg Atoms (Th.F. Gallagher and P. Pillet) Chapter 5. Strong-field control of X-ray processes (R. Santra, R.W. Dunford, E.P. Kanter, B. Krässig, S.H. Southworth and L. Young) Chapter 6. Optical Trapping Takes Shape: The Use of Structured Light Fields (K. Dholakia and W.M. Lee)
Description
This volume continues the tradition of the Advances series. It contains contributions from experts in the field of atomic, molecular, and optical (AMO) physics. The articles contain some review material, but are intended to provide a comprehensive picture of recent important developments in AMO physics. Both theoretical and experimental articles are included in the volume.
About the Series Volume Editors
Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.
Paul Berman is Professor of Physics at the University of Michigan. In a career spanning over 40 years, Professor Berman has been engaged in theoretical research related to the interaction of radiation with matter. Of particular interest is the identification of atom-field configurations which can result in qualitatively new phenomena. Professor Berman is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and the Optical Society of America. He is the co-author of a textbook, Principles of Laser Spectroscopy and Quantum Optics, published in2010 by Princeton University Press.
Chun C. Lin is Professor of Physics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He has been working in various areas of atomic and molecular physics for several decades. He received the American Physical Society Will Allis Prize “for advancing the understanding of the microscopic behavior of ionized gases through his innovative and pioneering studies of excitation in electron and ion collisions with atomic and molecular targets” in 1996. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and has served as the Chair of the Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics in the American Physical Society (1994 – 1995).
