Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Direct Frequency Comb Spectroscopy (M.C. Stowe. M.J. Thorpe, A. Pe’er, Jun Ye, J.E. Stalnaker, V. Gerginov and S. Diddams) Chapter 2 Collisions, Correlations, and Integrability in Atom Waveguides (V.A. Yurovsky, M. Ol'shanii and D.S. Weiss) Chapter 3 MOTRIMS: Magneto-Optical Trap Recoil Ion Momentum Spectroscopy (B.D. DePaola, R. Morgenstern and N. Andersen) Chapter 4 All-Order Methods for Relativistic Atomic Structure Calculations (M.S. Safronova and W.R. Johnson) Chapter 5 B-splines in variational atomic structure calculations (C.F. Fischer) Chapter 6 Electron-Ion Collisions: Fundamental Processes in the Focus of Applied Research (A. Müller) Chapter 7 Robust Probabilistic Quantum Information Processing with Atoms, Photons, and Atomic Ensembles (Luming Duan and C.Monroe) Index Contents of Volumes in this Serial
Volume 55 of the Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics Series contains seven contributions, covering a diversity of subject areas in atomic, molecular and optical physics. In their contribution, Stowe, Thorpe, Pe’er, Ye, Stalnaker, Gerginov, and Diddams explore recent developments in direct frequency comb spectroscopy. Precise phase coherence among successive ultrashort pulses of a frequency comb allows one to probe fast dynamics in the time domain and high-resolution structural information in the frequency domain for both atoms and molecules. The authors provide a detailed review of some of the current applications that exploit the unique features of frequency comb spectroscopy and discuss its future directions. Yurvsky, Olshanii and Weiss review theory and experiment of elongated atom traps that confine ultracold gases in a quasi-one-dimensional regime. Under certain conditions, these quasi-one-dimensional gases are well-described by integrable one-dimensional many-body models with exact quantum solutions. Thermodynamic and correlation properties of one such model that has been experimentally realized are reviewed. DePaola, Morgenstein and Andersen discuss magneto-optical trap recoil ion momentum spectroscopy (MOTRIMS), exploring collisions between a projectile and target resulting in charged target fragments. MOTRIMS combines the technology of laser cooling and trapping of target atoms with the momentum analysis of the charged fragments that recoil from the target. The authors review the different MOTRIMS experimental approaches and the spectroscopic and collisional investigations performed so far. Safronova and Johnson give an overview of atomic many-body perturbation theory and discuss why extensions of the theory are needed. They present “all-order” results based on a linearized version of coupled cluster expansions and apply the theory to calculations of energies, transition matrix elements and hyperfine constants. Another contribution on atomic theory, authored by Fischer, explores the advantages of expanding the atomic radial wave functions in a B-spline basis. The differential equations are replaced by non-linear systems of equations and the problems of orthogonality requirements can be dealt with using projection operators. Electron-ion collisional processes are analyzed by Mueller, including descriptions of the experimental techniques needed to obtain cross section data and typical values for these cross sections. The present status of the field is discussed in relation to the detailed cross sections and rate coefficients that are needed for understanding laboratory or astrophysical plasmas. Finally, Duan and Monroe review ways to achieve scalable and robust quantum communication, state engineering, and quantum computation. Using radiation and atoms, ions, or atomic ensembles, they show that they can construct scalable quantum networks that are inherently insensitive to noise. Progress in experimental realization of their proposals is outlined.
Ennio Arimondo Series Volume Editor
Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.
Paul Berman Series Volume Editor
Paul Berman is Professor of Physics at the University of Michigan. In a career spanning over 40 years, Professor Berman has been engaged in theoretical research related to the interaction of radiation with matter. Of particular interest is the identification of atom-field configurations which can result in qualitatively new phenomena. Professor Berman is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and the Optical Society of America. He is the co-author of a textbook, Principles of Laser Spectroscopy and Quantum Optics, published in2010 by Princeton University Press.
Chun Lin Series Volume Editor
Chun C. Lin is Professor of Physics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He has been working in various areas of atomic and molecular physics for several decades. He received the American Physical Society Will Allis Prize “for advancing the understanding of the microscopic behavior of ionized gases through his innovative and pioneering studies of excitation in electron and ion collisions with atomic and molecular targets” in 1996. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and has served as the Chair of the Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics in the American Physical Society (1994 – 1995).
