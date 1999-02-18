Advances in Asymmetric Synthesis, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (A. Hassner).
Asymmetric synthesis of &Bgr;-amino acids and &Bgr;-lactum derivatives via cunjugate addition of metal amides (Y. Yamamoto et al.).
Enantioselective deprotonation of cyclic ketones (M. Majewski).
Stereoselective addition of chiral &agr;-aminoorganometallics to aldehydes (R.E. Gawley).
Asymmetric access to functional, structurally diverse molecules exploiting five-membered heterocyclic silyloxy dienes (G. Casiraghi et al.).
Asymmetric catalysis using heterobimetallic compounds (M. Shibasaki, H. Sasai).
Palladium-catalyzed enantioselective allylic substitution reactions (S.J. Sesay, J.M.J. Williams).
New achievements in asymmetric synthesis of organophosphorous compounds (O.I. Kolodiazhnyi).
Description
Enantioselective synthetic methods are not only in the forefront of chemical and pharmaceutical research but activity in this area is constantly increasing. It is stimulated by the urgency to obtain drugs or compounds of medicinal interest as single anantiomers, and the keeness to synthesize natural products in nonracemic form. This volume presents seven chapters from pioneers and authorities in this rapidly expanding field.
Readership
For scientists and researchers in the field of asymmetric synthesis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1999
- Published:
- 18th February 1999
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551999
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762301065
Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, Bar-ilan University, Israel. Alfred Hassner has over 60 years of experience in organic chemistry and has published over 320 scientific articles. He is a leading expert in organic synthesis. He authored the first three editions of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” and was editor of three book series (on heterocycles, asymmetric synthesis, cycloadditions). He first introduced the now universally used term “regioselectivity”.
