Advances in Asymmetric Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762301065, 9780080551999

Advances in Asymmetric Synthesis, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Alfred Hassner
eBook ISBN: 9780080551999
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762301065
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 18th February 1999
Page Count: 364
Table of Contents

Preface (A. Hassner).

Asymmetric synthesis of &Bgr;-amino acids and &Bgr;-lactum derivatives via cunjugate addition of metal amides (Y. Yamamoto et al.).

Enantioselective deprotonation of cyclic ketones (M. Majewski).

Stereoselective addition of chiral &agr;-aminoorganometallics to aldehydes (R.E. Gawley).

Asymmetric access to functional, structurally diverse molecules exploiting five-membered heterocyclic silyloxy dienes (G. Casiraghi et al.).

Asymmetric catalysis using heterobimetallic compounds (M. Shibasaki, H. Sasai).

Palladium-catalyzed enantioselective allylic substitution reactions (S.J. Sesay, J.M.J. Williams).

New achievements in asymmetric synthesis of organophosphorous compounds (O.I. Kolodiazhnyi).

Description

Enantioselective synthetic methods are not only in the forefront of chemical and pharmaceutical research but activity in this area is constantly increasing. It is stimulated by the urgency to obtain drugs or compounds of medicinal interest as single anantiomers, and the keeness to synthesize natural products in nonracemic form. This volume presents seven chapters from pioneers and authorities in this rapidly expanding field.

Readership

For scientists and researchers in the field of asymmetric synthesis.

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080551999
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762301065

About the Editors

Alfred Hassner Editor

Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, Bar-ilan University, Israel. Alfred Hassner has over 60 years of experience in organic chemistry and has published over 320 scientific articles. He is a leading expert in organic synthesis. He authored the first three editions of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” and was editor of three book series (on heterocycles, asymmetric synthesis, cycloadditions). He first introduced the now universally used term “regioselectivity”.

Department of Chemistry, Bar-Ilan University, Israel

