Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199245, 9781483224275

Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: Zdeněk Kopal
eBook ISBN: 9781483224275
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 334
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

A Manifold of Periodic Orbits

I. Introduction

II. The Equilibrium as a Branching Point

III. Analytical Continuation from L4

IV. Genealogy of Periodic Orbits

V. Conservative Dynamical System with Two Degrees of Freedom

VI. Numerical Continuation from L4

VII. Branches Bridging L4S and L41

VIII. Conclusion

References

Light and Radial-Velocity Changes in Close Binary Systems

I. Introduction

II. Equations of the Problem

III. The Form of Distorted Stars

IV. Theoretical Light and Velocity Changes

V. Discussion of Results

VI. Appendix: Gravity-Darkening in Close Binary Systems

List of Symbols

References

Interstellar Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Interstellar Molecules

III. The Formation and Destruction of Interstellar Molecules

IV. The Equilibrium of Interstellar Molecules

V. Discussion

VI. Conclusions

VII. Addendum

References

Mass Exchange and Evolution of Close Binaries

I. The Problem and Its History

II. Close and Wide Binaries

III. The Mass Exchange

IV. Observational Aspects

V. Comparison with Observations

References

The Luminescence of the Moon

I. Introduction

II. Transient Luminous Events

III. Lunar Eclipses

IV. Low-Intensity Luminescence of the Sunlit Moon

V. Laboratory Simulation of Lunar Luminescence

VI. Mechanisms for Lunar Luminescence

VII. Summary and Conclusions

VIII. Addendum

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Description

Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 6 brings together numerous research works on different aspects of astronomy and astrophysics.
This volume is composed of five chapters, and starts with the description of improved methods for analyzing and classifying families of periodic orbits in a conservative dynamical system with two degrees of freedom. The next chapter describes the variation of fractional luminosity of distorted components of close binary systems in the course of their revolution, or the accompanying changes in radial velocity. This topic is followed by discussions on various mechanisms that have been proposed for the interstellar medium, as well as the mass exchange and evolution of close binary stars. The concluding chapter examines evidence for lunar luminescence. This book will prove useful to astronomers and astrophysicists.

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224275

About the Editors

Zdeněk Kopal Editor

