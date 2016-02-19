Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A Manifold of Periodic Orbits
I. Introduction
II. The Equilibrium as a Branching Point
III. Analytical Continuation from L4
IV. Genealogy of Periodic Orbits
V. Conservative Dynamical System with Two Degrees of Freedom
VI. Numerical Continuation from L4
VII. Branches Bridging L4S and L41
VIII. Conclusion
References
Light and Radial-Velocity Changes in Close Binary Systems
I. Introduction
II. Equations of the Problem
III. The Form of Distorted Stars
IV. Theoretical Light and Velocity Changes
V. Discussion of Results
VI. Appendix: Gravity-Darkening in Close Binary Systems
List of Symbols
References
Interstellar Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Interstellar Molecules
III. The Formation and Destruction of Interstellar Molecules
IV. The Equilibrium of Interstellar Molecules
V. Discussion
VI. Conclusions
VII. Addendum
References
Mass Exchange and Evolution of Close Binaries
I. The Problem and Its History
II. Close and Wide Binaries
III. The Mass Exchange
IV. Observational Aspects
V. Comparison with Observations
References
The Luminescence of the Moon
I. Introduction
II. Transient Luminous Events
III. Lunar Eclipses
IV. Low-Intensity Luminescence of the Sunlit Moon
V. Laboratory Simulation of Lunar Luminescence
VI. Mechanisms for Lunar Luminescence
VII. Summary and Conclusions
VIII. Addendum
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 6 brings together numerous research works on different aspects of astronomy and astrophysics.
This volume is composed of five chapters, and starts with the description of improved methods for analyzing and classifying families of periodic orbits in a conservative dynamical system with two degrees of freedom. The next chapter describes the variation of fractional luminosity of distorted components of close binary systems in the course of their revolution, or the accompanying changes in radial velocity. This topic is followed by discussions on various mechanisms that have been proposed for the interstellar medium, as well as the mass exchange and evolution of close binary stars. The concluding chapter examines evidence for lunar luminescence. This book will prove useful to astronomers and astrophysicists.
