Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 6 brings together numerous research works on different aspects of astronomy and astrophysics.

This volume is composed of five chapters, and starts with the description of improved methods for analyzing and classifying families of periodic orbits in a conservative dynamical system with two degrees of freedom. The next chapter describes the variation of fractional luminosity of distorted components of close binary systems in the course of their revolution, or the accompanying changes in radial velocity. This topic is followed by discussions on various mechanisms that have been proposed for the interstellar medium, as well as the mass exchange and evolution of close binary stars. The concluding chapter examines evidence for lunar luminescence. This book will prove useful to astronomers and astrophysicists.