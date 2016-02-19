Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Roche Model and Its Applications to Close Binary Systems
I. Introduction
II. Roche Equipotentials
III. Roche Coordinates
IV. Stability of the Roche Model
Appendix
List of Symbols
References
Lunar Eclipses
I. Introduction
II. The History of Lunar Eclipses
III. The Basic Characteristics of the Eclipses
IV. Future Eclipses
V. Increase of the Earth's Shadow
VI. The Photometric Model of the Eclipses
VII. General Transmission Coefficient
VIII. Computation of the Refraction and of the Air Mass
IX. Brightness of the Solar Elementary Ring
X. Structure of the Auxiliary Shadow
XI. Normal Densities of the Shadow
XII. The Eclipse on the Moon
XIII. Geographic Circumstances of Eclipses
XIV. Effects of Light Scattering
XV. Photometry of Lunar Eclipses
XVI. Comparison between Theory and Observations
XVII. Atmospheric Ozone
XVIII. High Absorbing Layer
XIX. Meteorological Analysis of the Eclipse
XX. Influence of Volcanic Eruptions
XXI. Lunar Luminescence
XXII. Possible Manifestations of Lunar Luminescence Outside the Eclipses
XXIII. The Variation in the Brightness of the Eclipse
XXIV. Further Phenomena during Lunar Eclipses
XXV. Allied Phenomena
XXVI. Conclusions
References
Infrared Observation on the Eclipsed Moon
I. Introduction
II. Measurements
III. Experimental Results
IV. Method for Producing Thermal Overlays for the AIC Charts
V. Remarks
VI. Descriptions of the Thermal Overlays
VII. Discussion
Note Added in Proof
References
Infrared Emission from the Surface of the Moon
I. Introduction
II. Recent Infrared Observations
III. Heat Transfer in Evacuated Powders
IV. Theoretical Analysis of Surface Temperature Variations
V. The Effect of Surface Roughness on Apparent Temperature
VI. Thermal Anomalies on the Lunar Surface
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 9 covers reviews on the advances in astronomy and astrophysics. The book presents reviews on the Roche model and its applications to close binary systems. The text then describes the part played by lunar eclipses in the evolution of astronomy; the classical theory of lunar eclipses; deviations from geometrical theory; and the methods of photometric observations of eclipses. The problems of other phenomena related in one way or another to lunar eclipses are also considered. The book further tackles the infrared observation on the eclipsed moon, as well as some of the experimental measurements at infrared wavelengths which have proved useful in evaluating various theoretical models and, more generally, in specifying the radiation environment on the lunar surface. Astronomers, astrophysicists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214887