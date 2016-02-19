Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory
1st Edition
Volume 8
Description
Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 8 is a collection of papers that discusses postprocessual archaeology, bone technology, and tree-ring dating in Eastern North America. One paper discriminates between the process and norm, and eliminates the dichotomy by locating human agency and the active. It focuses on monitoring individuals as being in the center of social theory. Another paper discuses the physical model and the textual model that describe the basic components of an archaeological record. For example, the first model implies that archaeological inferences move from material components of the record to material phenomena in the past. The second model assumes that archaeological inference should move from material phenomena to mental phenomena, from material symbols to the ideas and beliefs they encode. Another paper explains the use of analogy as a useful tool in archaeological considerations. One paper investigates bones as a material for study, including the analysis of carnivore-induced fractures or hominid-induced modifications from using bones as tools. The collection is suitable for sociologists, anthropologist, professional or amateur archaeologists, and museum curators studying archaeological artifacts.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Postprocessual Archaeology
Introduction
Aspects of Social Action Theory
Implications for Processual Archaeology
Material Culture Theory and Archaeological Application
Conclusion: Processual Archaeology and a Timeless Past
References
2 Is There an Archaeological Record?
Introduction
What is the Archaeological Record?
The Archaeological Record as a Scientific Model
The Physical and Textual Models of the Archaeological Record
The Two Models in the Current Debate
The Textual Model: Its Theoretical Roots and its Implications for Archaeology
The Physical Model and Its Implications for Archaeological Inference
Rethinking the Physical Model
The Textual Model and its Implications for Archaeological Inference
Conclusion: Can There Be a Synthesis of the Two Models?
References
3 The Reaction against Analogy
Introduction
Historical Ambivalence about Analogy: Objections and Proposals
The New Reaction against Analogy
Conclusion
References
4 The Archaeological Record on Sedentariness: Recognition, Development, and Implications
Terminology and Definitions
Sedentariness in Evolutionary Perspective
Preconditions, Enablers, and Causes
A Model for the Development of Sedentariness
Sedentary Settlement Pattern Types
Indicators of Sedentariness
Results of Sedentariness
Research Directions
References
5 Current Developments in Bone Technology
Introduction
Bone Properties and Fracture Mechanics
Natural Agency Modifications
Hominid Agency Modifications
Summary
References
6 Form, Content, and Function: Theory and Method in North American Rock Art Studies
Introduction
Approaches to Rock Art
Concluding Remarks
References
7 The Potential for Archaeological Tree-Ring Dating in Eastern North America
Introduction
Master Chronology Development
Extension of the Master Chronology
Historic Tree-Ring Dating
Prehistoric Tree-Ring Dating
Tree-Ring Dating at Kincaid
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th March 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214832