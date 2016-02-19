Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory
1st Edition
Volume 5
Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 5 presents the progressive explorations in methods and theory in archeology. This book provides information pertinent to the developments in urban archeology.
Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of cultural resource management developed to assess the significance of, and to manage the cultural resources on public lands. This text then explores the basic aspects of natural and human-caused changes on the portion of the archaeological resource base consisting of archaeological sites. Other chapters consider the practice of urban archeology in the United States, with emphasis on the relationships between human behavior and material culture in an urban setting. This book discusses as well the applications of computer graphics in archeology. The final chapter deals with the types of skeletal and population changes that accompany malnutrition.
This book is a valuable resource for anthropologist, archaeologists, urban planners, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Cultural Resources Management
Introduction
The Development of CRM
Legal Context
The 1966 Act
Managing Cultural Resources
Management and Research
Protection of Cultural Resources
Native Americans and CRM
The Profession of CRM
Summary and Conclusions
References
2 The Study of Impacts on Archaeological Sites
Introduction
Studies of Impacts on Archaeological Sites
Studies of Impacts to Soils and Sediments
Studies of Vandalism on Archaeological Sites
Applications of Impact Studies to Archaeological Research and Resource Management
Predicting and Mitigating Adverse Effects on Archaeological Resources
Implications for the Future
References
3 Advances in Urban Archaeology
Introduction
The Current Status of Urban Archaeology
The Nature of the Archaeological Record in Cities
Survey and Sampling Strategies for Urban Archaeology
Significance and Problem Domains
Conclusions
References
4 Avenues of Inquiry in Historical Archaeology
Introduction
Development and Emergence of Historical Archaeology in America
Historical Supplementation
Reconstruction of Past Lifeways
Processual Studies
Archaeological Science
Cognitive Studies
Conclusions
References
5 Archaeological Applications of Computer Graphics
Introduction
Computer Graphics Hardware
Computer Graphics Software
General Computer Graphics Sources
Computer Graphics in Archaeology
Approaching Computer Graphics
Future Applications in Archaeology
References
6 Quantifying Archaeological Research
Introduction
Quantification in Anthropological Research
Functions of Statistics
Statistics in Anthropology and Archaeology: A Historical Perspective
Toward a Design for Quantifying Archaeological Research
Alternatives to Hypothesis Testing
Conclusions
References
7 Ceramic Compositional Analysis in Archaeological Perspective
Introduction
Analytical Procedures
A Compositional Approach to the Study of Exchange
Other Research Problems
Discussion
References
8 Archaeofaunas and Subsistence Studies
Background
Theoretical Issues
Methodological Issues
Archaeological Faunal Analysis
Conclusions
References
9 Nutritional Inference from Paleopathology
Introduction
Growth and Remodeling in Normal and Malnourished Bone
Nutritional Deficiencies in Archaeological Populations
Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th April 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214825