Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120031054, 9781483214825

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: Michael B Schiffer
eBook ISBN: 9781483214825
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1982
Page Count: 492
Description

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 5 presents the progressive explorations in methods and theory in archeology. This book provides information pertinent to the developments in urban archeology.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of cultural resource management developed to assess the significance of, and to manage the cultural resources on public lands. This text then explores the basic aspects of natural and human-caused changes on the portion of the archaeological resource base consisting of archaeological sites. Other chapters consider the practice of urban archeology in the United States, with emphasis on the relationships between human behavior and material culture in an urban setting. This book discusses as well the applications of computer graphics in archeology. The final chapter deals with the types of skeletal and population changes that accompany malnutrition.

This book is a valuable resource for anthropologist, archaeologists, urban planners, and graduate students.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Cultural Resources Management

Introduction

The Development of CRM

Legal Context

The 1966 Act

Managing Cultural Resources

Management and Research

Protection of Cultural Resources

Native Americans and CRM

The Profession of CRM

Summary and Conclusions

References

2 The Study of Impacts on Archaeological Sites

Introduction

Studies of Impacts on Archaeological Sites

Studies of Impacts to Soils and Sediments

Studies of Vandalism on Archaeological Sites

Applications of Impact Studies to Archaeological Research and Resource Management

Predicting and Mitigating Adverse Effects on Archaeological Resources

Implications for the Future

References

3 Advances in Urban Archaeology

Introduction

The Current Status of Urban Archaeology

The Nature of the Archaeological Record in Cities

Survey and Sampling Strategies for Urban Archaeology

Significance and Problem Domains

Conclusions

References

4 Avenues of Inquiry in Historical Archaeology

Introduction

Development and Emergence of Historical Archaeology in America

Historical Supplementation

Reconstruction of Past Lifeways

Processual Studies

Archaeological Science

Cognitive Studies

Conclusions

References

5 Archaeological Applications of Computer Graphics

Introduction

Computer Graphics Hardware

Computer Graphics Software

General Computer Graphics Sources

Computer Graphics in Archaeology

Approaching Computer Graphics

Future Applications in Archaeology

References

6 Quantifying Archaeological Research

Introduction

Quantification in Anthropological Research

Functions of Statistics

Statistics in Anthropology and Archaeology: A Historical Perspective

Toward a Design for Quantifying Archaeological Research

Alternatives to Hypothesis Testing

Conclusions

References

7 Ceramic Compositional Analysis in Archaeological Perspective

Introduction

Analytical Procedures

A Compositional Approach to the Study of Exchange

Other Research Problems

Discussion

References

8 Archaeofaunas and Subsistence Studies

Background

Theoretical Issues

Methodological Issues

Archaeological Faunal Analysis

Conclusions

References

9 Nutritional Inference from Paleopathology

Introduction

Growth and Remodeling in Normal and Malnourished Bone

Nutritional Deficiencies in Archaeological Populations

Conclusions

References

Index

