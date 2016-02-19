Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory
Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 1 presents the progressive explorations in methods and theory in archeology. This book discusses the strategy for appraising significance, which is needed to maximize the preservation and wise use of cultural resources.
Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of planning for the best long-term use of cultural resources, which is the essence of conservation archeology. This text then examines importance of the concept in cultural ecological studies. Other chapters consider the methods used in determining the density, size, and growth rate of human populations. This book discusses as well the use of demographic variables in archeological explanation. The final chapter deals with the decisions that must be made in designing a survey and to identify the alternative consequences for data recovery of various strategies.
This book is a valuable resource for archeologists and planners.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Optimizing Strategies for Evaluating Archaeological Significance
Introduction
Some Categories of Significance
Specious Criteria
Ranking Cultural Resources
Summary and Conclusions
References
2 The Concept of Carrying Capacity in the Study of Culture Process
Definitions and Uses of the Carrying Capacity Concept
Criticisms of Carrying Capacity Measures
A Defense of the Carrying Capacity Concept
Population Pressure Theory and Carrying Capacity
Summary
References
3 Demographic Archaeology
Demographic Archaeology
Part I: Demographic Methods in Archaeology
Part II: Demographic Models and Explanation in Archaeology
Concluding Remarks
References
4 Mortuary Practices and the Study of Prehistoric Social Systems
Mortuary Practices: Basic Concepts
Problems in the Interpretation of Mortuary Remains
The Significance of Mortuary Data
The Use of Social Typologies in Mortuary Studies
Classification of Mortuary Data
Selection of Data for Mortuary Studies
Mortuary Studies: Cross-Cultural Perspectives
Quantitative Modeling
Mortuary Practices: Concluding Evaluations
References
5 Social Interaction and Stylistic Similarity: A Reanalysis
Assumptions and Methods
Criticisms of the Assumptions
Criticisms of the Interpretations
Criticisms of the Methods
Reanalysis of the Data
Conclusions
References
6 Inference and Evidence in Archaeology: A Discussion of the Conceptual Problems
Introduction
Knowing the Past
Inference and Archaeology
Concepts of Archaeological Evidence
Archaeological Evidence and Archaeological Theory
A Model of Past Information Transmission
Formation Theory
Recovery Theory
Analytic Theory
Concluding Remarks
References
7 Independent Dating in Archaeological Analysis
Introduction
Definition of Terms
The Dating Problem in Archaeology
The General Model
Application of the Model
Implications of the Model
The Future of Archaeological Dating Theory
Conclusions
References
8 Advances in Archaeological Seriation
Advances in Seriation Techniques
Advances in Seriation Theory
Seriation in Context
The Practice of Seriation
References
9 A Survey of Disturbance Processes in Archaeological Site Formation
Introduction
Two General Soil-Forming Processes
Faunalturbation: Disturbance by Animals
Floralturbation: Disturbance by Plants
Cryoturbation: Disturbance by Freeze-Thaw Action
Graviturbation: Mass Wasting
Argilliturbation: Disturbance by Expanding and Contracting Clays
Aeroturbation: Disturbance by Soil Gas and by Wind
Aquaturbation: Disturbance by Artesian Action
Crystalturbation: Growth and Wasting of Crystals in Soil
Seismiturbation: Disturbance by Earthquakes
Concluding Statements
References
10 Decision Making in Modern Surveys
Selection of a Survey Universe
Site Definition
Intensity
Sampling Strategies
Surface Collections
Site Records
Individual Variability and Measurement Error
Analytical Frontiers
References
Subject Index
