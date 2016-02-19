Advances in Aquatic Microbiology Volume 1 describes the characteristics of ecological niches for individual microorganisms and the intensities of individual microbiological processes in the course of turnover of various substances in reservoirs. This volume follows Volume 1 of Advances in Microbiology of the Sea book. The opening chapter presents insight to the tradition of Russian limnological microbiology followed by a discussion on conversion of inorganic nitrogen to organic nitrogen, and the microorganisms responsible for assimilatory reactions. The book considers aspects of the reduction of atmospheric dinitrogen and nitrate to ammonia and the incorporation of ammonia into organic compounds. Such considerations will relate particularly to those organisms of significance in aquatic environments. The relations between prey and predator and their significance in the investigation both the behavior of the microorganisms themselves and the prey-predator situation in general are also discussed. Chapter 4 examines how viruses, bacteria, and fungi affect the blue-green algae and the development and regulation of algal blooms. The final two chapters summarize studies in freshwater sediment microbiology and the role of bacteria in water pollution monitoring. This book caters primarily to aquatic microbiologists, but limnological microbiologists, aquatic researchers, scientists, teachers, and students with courses in aquatic microbiology will find this book invaluable.