Advances in Aquatic Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120030019, 9780323152501

Advances in Aquatic Microbiology

1st Edition

Editors: M.R. Droop
eBook ISBN: 9780323152501
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Aquatic Microbiology Volume 1 describes the characteristics of ecological niches for individual microorganisms and the intensities of individual microbiological processes in the course of turnover of various substances in reservoirs. This volume follows Volume 1 of Advances in Microbiology of the Sea book. The opening chapter presents insight to the tradition of Russian limnological microbiology followed by a discussion on conversion of inorganic nitrogen to organic nitrogen, and the microorganisms responsible for assimilatory reactions. The book considers aspects of the reduction of atmospheric dinitrogen and nitrate to ammonia and the incorporation of ammonia into organic compounds. Such considerations will relate particularly to those organisms of significance in aquatic environments. The relations between prey and predator and their significance in the investigation both the behavior of the microorganisms themselves and the prey-predator situation in general are also discussed. Chapter 4 examines how viruses, bacteria, and fungi affect the blue-green algae and the development and regulation of algal blooms. The final two chapters summarize studies in freshwater sediment microbiology and the role of bacteria in water pollution monitoring. This book caters primarily to aquatic microbiologists, but limnological microbiologists, aquatic researchers, scientists, teachers, and students with courses in aquatic microbiology will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Trends in the Development of Ecological Microbiology

Inorganic Nitrogen Assimilation in Aquatic Microorganisms

Protozoan Prdation in Batch and Continuous Culture

Microbial Pathogens of Cyanophycean Blooms

Methods in Sediment Microbiology

Bacterial Indication of Water Pollution

Subject Index

Index of Authors

Index of Titles


Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152501

About the Editor

M.R. Droop

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.