Advances in Aquaculture Hatchery Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Reproduction and larval rearing
Chapter 1: Aquaculture hatchery water supply and treatment systems
Chapter 2: Principles of finfish broodstock management in aquaculture: control of reproduction and genetic improvement
Chapter 3: Cryopreservation of gametes for aquaculture and alternative cell sources for genome preservation
Chapter 4: Live microalgae as feeds in aquaculture hatcheries
Chapter 5: Rotifers, Artemia and copepods as live feeds for fish larvae in aquaculture
Chapter 6: Microdiets as alternatives to live feeds for fish larvae in aquaculture: improving the efficiency of feed particle utilization
Chapter 7: Management of finfish and shellfish larval health in aquaculture hatcheries
Chapter 8: Microbial management for bacterial pathogen control in invertebrate aquaculture hatcheries
Part II: Closing the life-cycle and overcoming challenges in hatchery production for selected invertebrate species
Chapter 9: Palinurid lobster larval rearing for closed-cycle hatchery production
Chapter 10: Biosecurity measures in specific pathogen free (SPF) shrimp hatcheries
Chapter 11: Blue mussel hatchery technology in Europe
Chapter 12: Research on the production of hatchery-reared juveniles of cephalopods with special reference to the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris)
Chapter 13: Jellyfish as products and problems of aquaculture
Chapter 14: Sea cucumber aquaculture: hatchery production, juvenile growth and industry challenges
Part III: Closing the life-cycle and overcoming challenges in hatchery production for selected fish species
Chapter 15: Closed-cycle hatchery production of tuna
Chapter 16: Developments in hatchery technology for striped catfish (Pangasianodon hypophthalmus)
Chapter 17: Aquaculture production of meagre (Argyrosomus regius): hatchery techniques, ongrowing and market
Chapter 18: Hatchery production of yellowtail kingfish (Seriola lalandi)
Part IV: Aquaculture hatcheries for conservation and education
Chapter 19: Hatchery production for conservation and stock enhancement: the case of Australian freshwater fish
Chapter 20: Developing educational programs in partnership with aquaculture hatchery facilities
Index
Description
Aquaculture is the fastest-growing food production sector in the world. With demand for seafood increasing at astonishing rates, the optimization of production methods is vital. One of the primary restrictions to continued growth is the supply of juveniles from hatcheries. Addressing these constraints, Advances in aquaculture hatchery technology provides a comprehensive, systematic guide to the use of current and emerging technologies in enhancing hatchery production.
Part one reviews reproduction and larval rearing. Aquaculture hatchery water supply and treatment systems, principles of finfish broodstock management, genome preservation, and varied aspects of nutrition and feeding are discussed in addition to larval health management and microbial management for bacterial pathogen control. Closing the life-cycle and overcoming challenges in hatchery production for selected invertebrate species are the focus of part two, and advances in hatchery technology for spiny lobsters, shrimp, blue mussel, sea cucumbers and cephalopods are all discussed. Part three concentrates on challenges and successes in closing the life-cycle and hatchery production for selected fish species, including tuna, striped catfish, meagre, and yellowtail kingfish. Finally, part four explores aquaculture hatcheries for conservation and education.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Advances in aquaculture hatchery technology is an authoritative review of the field for hatchery operators, scientists, marine conservators and educators.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive guide to the use of technologies in enhancing hatchery production
- Examines reproduction and larval rearing, including genetic improvement and microdiets
- Discusses challenges in hatchery production of specific species
Readership
Hatchery managers and operators; Educators and students in aquaculture technology or marine biology courses; Farmers and grow-out operations interested in venturing into hatchery business
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 19th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097460
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857091192
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Geoff Allan Editor
Geoff Allan is the Executive Director of Fisheries NSW and Director of the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute for the NSW Department of Primary Industries, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
NSW Department of Primary Industries, Australia
Gavin Burnell Editor
Gavin Burnell is Professor at University College Cork, Ireland, and Editor-in-Chief of Aquaculture International.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Cork, Ireland