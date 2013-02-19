Advances in Aquaculture Hatchery Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091192, 9780857097460

Advances in Aquaculture Hatchery Technology

1st Edition

Editors: Geoff Allan Gavin Burnell
eBook ISBN: 9780857097460
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091192
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th February 2013
Page Count: 680
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
212.00
180.20
338.18
287.45
230.00
195.50
305.00
259.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
305.00
259.25
185.00
157.25
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Foreword

Preface

Part I: Reproduction and larval rearing

Chapter 1: Aquaculture hatchery water supply and treatment systems

Chapter 2: Principles of finfish broodstock management in aquaculture: control of reproduction and genetic improvement

Chapter 3: Cryopreservation of gametes for aquaculture and alternative cell sources for genome preservation

Chapter 4: Live microalgae as feeds in aquaculture hatcheries

Chapter 5: Rotifers, Artemia and copepods as live feeds for fish larvae in aquaculture

Chapter 6: Microdiets as alternatives to live feeds for fish larvae in aquaculture: improving the efficiency of feed particle utilization

Chapter 7: Management of finfish and shellfish larval health in aquaculture hatcheries

Chapter 8: Microbial management for bacterial pathogen control in invertebrate aquaculture hatcheries

Part II: Closing the life-cycle and overcoming challenges in hatchery production for selected invertebrate species

Chapter 9: Palinurid lobster larval rearing for closed-cycle hatchery production

Chapter 10: Biosecurity measures in specific pathogen free (SPF) shrimp hatcheries

Chapter 11: Blue mussel hatchery technology in Europe

Chapter 12: Research on the production of hatchery-reared juveniles of cephalopods with special reference to the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris)

Chapter 13: Jellyfish as products and problems of aquaculture

Chapter 14: Sea cucumber aquaculture: hatchery production, juvenile growth and industry challenges

Part III: Closing the life-cycle and overcoming challenges in hatchery production for selected fish species

Chapter 15: Closed-cycle hatchery production of tuna

Chapter 16: Developments in hatchery technology for striped catfish (Pangasianodon hypophthalmus)

Chapter 17: Aquaculture production of meagre (Argyrosomus regius): hatchery techniques, ongrowing and market

Chapter 18: Hatchery production of yellowtail kingfish (Seriola lalandi)

Part IV: Aquaculture hatcheries for conservation and education

Chapter 19: Hatchery production for conservation and stock enhancement: the case of Australian freshwater fish

Chapter 20: Developing educational programs in partnership with aquaculture hatchery facilities

Index

Description

Aquaculture is the fastest-growing food production sector in the world. With demand for seafood increasing at astonishing rates, the optimization of production methods is vital. One of the primary restrictions to continued growth is the supply of juveniles from hatcheries. Addressing these constraints, Advances in aquaculture hatchery technology provides a comprehensive, systematic guide to the use of current and emerging technologies in enhancing hatchery production.

Part one reviews reproduction and larval rearing. Aquaculture hatchery water supply and treatment systems, principles of finfish broodstock management, genome preservation, and varied aspects of nutrition and feeding are discussed in addition to larval health management and microbial management for bacterial pathogen control. Closing the life-cycle and overcoming challenges in hatchery production for selected invertebrate species are the focus of part two, and advances in hatchery technology for spiny lobsters, shrimp, blue mussel, sea cucumbers and cephalopods are all discussed. Part three concentrates on challenges and successes in closing the life-cycle and hatchery production for selected fish species, including tuna, striped catfish, meagre, and yellowtail kingfish. Finally, part four explores aquaculture hatcheries for conservation and education.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Advances in aquaculture hatchery technology is an authoritative review of the field for hatchery operators, scientists, marine conservators and educators.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive guide to the use of technologies in enhancing hatchery production
  • Examines reproduction and larval rearing, including genetic improvement and microdiets
  • Discusses challenges in hatchery production of specific species

Readership

Hatchery managers and operators; Educators and students in aquaculture technology or marine biology courses; Farmers and grow-out operations interested in venturing into hatchery business

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097460
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091192

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Geoff Allan Editor

Geoff Allan is the Executive Director of Fisheries NSW and Director of the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute for the NSW Department of Primary Industries, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

NSW Department of Primary Industries, Australia

Gavin Burnell Editor

Gavin Burnell is Professor at University College Cork, Ireland, and Editor-in-Chief of Aquaculture International.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Cork, Ireland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.