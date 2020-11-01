COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207093

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

1. Gaps in the Assortment of Rapid Assays for Microorganisms of Interest to the Dairy Industry

Ultan Cronin and Martin Wilkinson

2. Metal reduction and corrosion by bacterial biofilms　

Matthew Fields

3. The microbiology of red brines

Aharon Oren

4. Clostridium thermocellum: a microbial platform　for high-value chemical production from lignocellulose

Roberto Mazzoli

5. The zincophore system in pathogenic yeasts

Duncan Wilson

6. Microbial communities of halite deposits and other hypersaline environments

Brendan Gilmore

7. Aspergillus species in natural product discovery and production

Matthias Brock

8. Microbiology of plastic pollution

A. Mark Osborn

9. Predetermined clockwork microbial worlds: Current understanding of aquatic microbial diel response from model systems to complex environments

Takashi Yoshida

10. Molecular engineering to improve the levels of bioproducts from agricultural and forestry waste by filamentous fungi

Ronald P. de Vries

11. Multi-species Biofilms for Resource Recovery from Wastewater

Sumer Meena

12. A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance

Nuno Mira

13. Chemical imaging of biofilms with luminescent sensors

Michael Kuhl

14. Stringent Responses in Bacteria

Sang Sun Yoon

15. Novel developmental processes in microbial biofilms

Ilana Kolodkin-Gal

16. Microbial mercury transformation: focus on molecules and functions

Riqing Yu

17. Biomodification of clay minerals by microorganisms in soil

Zhen Li

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas relating to the topic, with this release focusing on Gaps in the Assortment of Rapid Assays for Microorganisms of Interest to the Dairy Industry, Metal reduction and corrosion by bacterial biofilms, The microbiology of red brines, Clostridium thermocellum: a microbial platform for high-value chemical production from lignocellulose, and The zincophore system in pathogenic yeasts.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages, interactions, and much more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

