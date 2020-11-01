Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Gaps in the Assortment of Rapid Assays for Microorganisms of Interest to the Dairy Industry
Ultan Cronin and Martin Wilkinson
2. Metal reduction and corrosion by bacterial biofilms
Matthew Fields
3. The microbiology of red brines
Aharon Oren
4. Clostridium thermocellum: a microbial platform for high-value chemical production from lignocellulose
Roberto Mazzoli
5. The zincophore system in pathogenic yeasts
Duncan Wilson
6. Microbial communities of halite deposits and other hypersaline environments
Brendan Gilmore
7. Aspergillus species in natural product discovery and production
Matthias Brock
8. Microbiology of plastic pollution
A. Mark Osborn
9. Predetermined clockwork microbial worlds: Current understanding of aquatic microbial diel response from model systems to complex environments
Takashi Yoshida
10. Molecular engineering to improve the levels of bioproducts from agricultural and forestry waste by filamentous fungi
Ronald P. de Vries
11. Multi-species Biofilms for Resource Recovery from Wastewater
Sumer Meena
12. A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance
Nuno Mira
13. Chemical imaging of biofilms with luminescent sensors
Michael Kuhl
14. Stringent Responses in Bacteria
Sang Sun Yoon
15. Novel developmental processes in microbial biofilms
Ilana Kolodkin-Gal
16. Microbial mercury transformation: focus on molecules and functions
Riqing Yu
17. Biomodification of clay minerals by microorganisms in soil
Zhen Li
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas relating to the topic, with this release focusing on Gaps in the Assortment of Rapid Assays for Microorganisms of Interest to the Dairy Industry, Metal reduction and corrosion by bacterial biofilms, The microbiology of red brines, Clostridium thermocellum: a microbial platform for high-value chemical production from lignocellulose, and The zincophore system in pathogenic yeasts.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages, interactions, and much more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207093


