Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 110
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Detection of the ‘Big Five’ mold killers of humans: Aspergillus, Fusarium, Lomentospora, Scedosporium and Mucormycetes
- Bacteroidetes bacteria in the soil: Glycan acquisition, enzyme secretion, and gliding motility
- Anaerobic and hydrogenogenic carbon monoxide-oxidizing prokaryotes: Versatile microbial conversion of a toxic gas into an available energy
- The versatility of Pseudomonas putida in the rhizosphere environment
- Glutathione: A powerful but rare cofactor among Actinobacteria
Christopher R. Thornton
Johan Larsbrink and Lauren Sara McKee
Yuto Fukuyama, Masao Inoue, Kimiho Omae, Takashi Yoshida and Yoshihiko Sako
Lázaro Molina, Ana Segura, Estrella Duque and Juan-Luis Ramos
Anna C. Lienkamp, Thomas Heine and Dirk Tischler
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 110, the latest release in this renowned series that provides a comprehensive and authoritative review in microbiology, includes updated chapters on Multi-species biofilms for resource recovery from wastewater, Chemical imaging of biofilms with luminescent sensors, Advances in yeast fermentation biotechnology, Bacterial evasion of host defense systems, A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages, interactions, and much more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207031
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Geoffrey Gadd
Geoffrey Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA