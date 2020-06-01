Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207031

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 110

1st Edition

Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207031
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

    1. Detection of the ‘Big Five’ mold killers of humans: Aspergillus, Fusarium, Lomentospora, Scedosporium and Mucormycetes

      2. Christopher R. Thornton

    2. Bacteroidetes bacteria in the soil: Glycan acquisition, enzyme secretion, and gliding motility

      3. Johan Larsbrink and Lauren Sara McKee

    3. Anaerobic and hydrogenogenic carbon monoxide-oxidizing prokaryotes: Versatile microbial conversion of a toxic gas into an available energy

      4. Yuto Fukuyama, Masao Inoue, Kimiho Omae, Takashi Yoshida and Yoshihiko Sako

    4. The versatility of Pseudomonas putida in the rhizosphere environment

      5. Lázaro Molina, Ana Segura, Estrella Duque and Juan-Luis Ramos

    5. Glutathione: A powerful but rare cofactor among Actinobacteria

Anna C. Lienkamp, Thomas Heine and Dirk Tischler

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 110, the latest release in this renowned series that provides a comprehensive and authoritative review in microbiology, includes updated chapters on Multi-species biofilms for resource recovery from wastewater, Chemical imaging of biofilms with luminescent sensors, Advances in yeast fermentation biotechnology, Bacterial evasion of host defense systems, A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages, interactions, and much more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207031

About the Editors

Geoffrey Gadd

Geoffrey Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

