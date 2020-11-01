COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207093

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113

1st Edition

Editors: Sima Sariaslani Geoffrey Gadd
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

1. Gaps in the Assortment of Rapid Assays for Microorganisms of Interest to the Dairy Industry
Ultan Cronin
2. Metal reduction and corrosion by bacterial biofilms
Matthew Fields
3. The microbiology of red brines
Aharon Oren
4. Clostridium thermocellum: a microbial platform for high-value chemical production from lignocellulose
Roberto Mazzoli
5. The zincophore system in pathogenic yeasts
Duncan Wilson

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas relating to the topic.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207093

About the Editors

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

Geoffrey Gadd

Geoffrey Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

