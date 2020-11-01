Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Gaps in the Assortment of Rapid Assays for Microorganisms of Interest to the Dairy Industry
Ultan Cronin
2. Metal reduction and corrosion by bacterial biofilms
Matthew Fields
3. The microbiology of red brines
Aharon Oren
4. Clostridium thermocellum: a microbial platform for high-value chemical production from lignocellulose
Roberto Mazzoli
5. The zincophore system in pathogenic yeasts
Duncan Wilson
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 113, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas relating to the topic.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207093
About the Editors
Sima Sariaslani
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA
Geoffrey Gadd
Geoffrey Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
