Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 27
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D. Perlman Allen Laskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080564418
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1981
Page Count: 210
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th March 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564418
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D. Perlman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Exxon Research and Engineering Company, Linden, New Jersey
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.