Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026210, 9780080564357

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Perlman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564357
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1977
Page Count: 300
No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564357

School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin

