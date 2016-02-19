Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 19
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D. Perlman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564333
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1975
Page Count: 324
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th October 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564333
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D. Perlman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.