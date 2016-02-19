Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 12
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D. Perlman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564265
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th June 1970
Page Count: 322
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 30th June 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564265
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D. Perlman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.