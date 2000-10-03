Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026470, 9780080915456

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 47

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Saul Neidleman Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080915456
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026470
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd October 2000
Page Count: 362
Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.

Readership

Graduate students and scientists working with applied microbiology, microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.

About the Serial Editors

Saul Neidleman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cetus Corporation

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Joan Bennett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

