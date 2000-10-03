Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 47
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Saul Neidleman Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080915456
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026470
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd October 2000
Page Count: 362
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.
Readership
Graduate students and scientists working with applied microbiology, microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.
About the Serial Editors
Saul Neidleman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cetus Corporation
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Joan Bennett Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
