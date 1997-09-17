Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026449, 9780080564586

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Saul Neidleman Allen Laskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080564586
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026449
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 1997
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

Pearse, Biologically-Active Fungal Metabolites.

Serve et al., Old and New Synthetic Capacities of Baker's Yeast.

Holland, Investigation of Carbon and Sulfur Oxidizing Capabilities of Microorganisms by Active Site Modeling.

DeWulf, Microbial Synthesis of D-Ribose: Metabolic Deregulation and Fermentation Process.

Lekha and Lonsane, Production and Application of Tannin Acyl Hydrolase; State of the Art.

Bothast and Saha, Ethanol Production From Agricultural Biomass Substrates.

Ramesh et al., Thermal Processing of Foods: A Retrospect-Part I: Uncertainties in Thermal Processing and Statistical Analysis.

Ramesh et al., Thermal Processing of Foods: A Retrospect-Part II: On-Line Methods For Ensuring Commercial Sterility.

Description

Praise for the Series "No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News

"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564586
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120026449

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." @source:--ASM NEWS @qu:"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." @source:--BIOPHARM

About the Serial Volume Editors

Saul Neidleman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cetus Corporation

Allen Laskin Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

