Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Pearse, Biologically-Active Fungal Metabolites.
Serve et al., Old and New Synthetic Capacities of Baker's Yeast.
Holland, Investigation of Carbon and Sulfur Oxidizing Capabilities of Microorganisms by Active Site Modeling.
DeWulf, Microbial Synthesis of D-Ribose: Metabolic Deregulation and Fermentation Process.
Lekha and Lonsane, Production and Application of Tannin Acyl Hydrolase; State of the Art.
Bothast and Saha, Ethanol Production From Agricultural Biomass Substrates.
Ramesh et al., Thermal Processing of Foods: A Retrospect-Part I: Uncertainties in Thermal Processing and Statistical Analysis.
Ramesh et al., Thermal Processing of Foods: A Retrospect-Part II: On-Line Methods For Ensuring Commercial Sterility.
Description
Praise for the Series "No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 17th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564586
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120026449
Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Saul Neidleman Serial Volume Editor
Cetus Corporation
Allen Laskin Serial Volume Editor
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA