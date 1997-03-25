Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026432, 9780080564579

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Saul Neidleman Allen Laskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080564579
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026432
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th March 1997
Page Count: 254
Table of Contents

M. Cheryan, S. Parekh, M. Shah, and K. Witjitra, Production of Acetic Acid By Clostridium thermoaceticum.

D.G. Ahearn and M.M. Gabriel, Contact Lenses, Disinfectants and Acanthamoeba keratitis.

V.S. Bernan, M. Greenstein, and W.M. Maiese, Marine Microorganisms as a Source of New Natural Products.

R.N.Patel, Stereoselective Biotransformations for Synthesis of Some Pharmaceutical Intermediates.

P. Bajpai, Microbial Xylanolytic Enzyme System Properties and Applications.

J. Leman, Oleaginous Microorganisms: An Assessment of the Potential. References. Index.

Description

Discusses various advances in applied microbiology, including: production of acetic acid by Clostridium thermoaceticum; marine microorganisms as a source of new natural products; and stereoselective biotransformations for synthesis of some pharmaceutical intermediates.

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564579
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120026432

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." @source:--ASM NEWS @qu:"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." @source:--BIOPHARM

About the Serial Volume Editors

Saul Neidleman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cetus Corporation

Allen Laskin Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

