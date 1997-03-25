Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M. Cheryan, S. Parekh, M. Shah, and K. Witjitra, Production of Acetic Acid By Clostridium thermoaceticum.
D.G. Ahearn and M.M. Gabriel, Contact Lenses, Disinfectants and Acanthamoeba keratitis.
V.S. Bernan, M. Greenstein, and W.M. Maiese, Marine Microorganisms as a Source of New Natural Products.
R.N.Patel, Stereoselective Biotransformations for Synthesis of Some Pharmaceutical Intermediates.
P. Bajpai, Microbial Xylanolytic Enzyme System Properties and Applications.
J. Leman, Oleaginous Microorganisms: An Assessment of the Potential. References. Index.
Discusses various advances in applied microbiology, including: production of acetic acid by Clostridium thermoaceticum; marine microorganisms as a source of new natural products; and stereoselective biotransformations for synthesis of some pharmaceutical intermediates.
Researchers in applied microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.
- 254
- English
- © Academic Press 1997
- 25th March 1997
- Academic Press
- 9780080564579
- 9780120026432
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." @source:--ASM NEWS @qu:"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." @source:--BIOPHARM
Saul Neidleman Serial Volume Editor
Cetus Corporation
Allen Laskin Serial Volume Editor
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA