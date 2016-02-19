Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 36
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Saul Neidleman Allen Laskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080564500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1991
Page Count: 360
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th June 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564500
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Saul Neidleman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cetus Corporation
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Exxon Research and Engineering Company, Linden, New Jersey
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.