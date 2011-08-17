Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123870469, 9780123870476

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 75

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780123870476
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123870469
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 2011
Page Count: 172
Table of Contents

  • Myxobacterial Vesicles
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Outer Membrane Vesicles
    • III. Myxobacteria
    • IV. Myxobacterial Vesicles
    • V. Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
  • Diversity, Structure, and Size of N2O-Producing Microbial Communities in Soils—What Matters for Their Functioning?
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Global Importance of N2O Emissions
    • III. Processes Leading to N2O Production
    • IV. Exploring Ammonia Oxidizer and Denitrifier Communities in Soil
    • V. Importance of Diversity, Structure, and Size of Nitrifier and Denitrifier Communities for N2O Production in Soil
    • VI. Conclusion
    • Acknowledgments
  • Solar-Driven Hydrogen Production in Green Algae
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Biophotolytic H2 Production
    • III. H2 Production in Green Algae
    • IV. Improving H2 Production in C. reinhardtii
    • V. Engineering Challenges: Photobioreactors
    • VI. Conclusions and Future Prospects
  • Mucosal Biofilm Communities in the Human Intestinal Tract
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Colonization of the Upper Gastrointestinal Tract
    • III. Mucosal-Associated Populations in the Large Bowel
    • IV. Alterations in Intestinal Mucosal Communities in IBD
    • V. Therapeutic Manipulation of Mucosal Biofilm Communities
    • VI. Modeling Studies
    • VII. Conclusions

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2009: 1.860.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Reference and guide for scientists and specialists involved in advancements in applied microbiology

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

