Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 74
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Bacterial Strategies for Growth on Aromatic Compounds
- I. Introduction
- II. Overview of Aerobic Aromatic Degradation
- III. Bacterial Strategies for Growth on Aromatic Compounds
- IV. Conclusion
- Recent Advances in Hantavirus Molecular Biology and Disease
- I. Introduction
- II. Hantavirus Molecular Biology
- III. Hantavirus Disease
- IV. Future Prospects
- Antigenic Variation and the Genetics and Epigenetics of the PfEMP1 Erythrocyte Surface Antigens in Plasmodium falciparum Malaria
- I. Introduction: Malaria Immunity, Vaccines, and Antigenic Variation
- II. The Interaction Between Antigenic Variation and Malaria Pathogenesis
- III. P. falciparum Genetics and Genomics
- IV. var Genes and the Structure of PfEMP1 Proteins
- V. var Gene Transcription and PfEMP1 Antigen Expression
- VI. Is MEE an Absolute Rule for var Genes?
- VII. Epigenetic Antigenic Variation
- VIII. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Biological Warfare of the Spiny Plant
- I. Introduction
- II. Pathogenic Bacteria and Thorns
- III. Silica Needles and Raphids made of Calcium Oxalate
- IV. Cases of Thorn Injuries Reported in Medical Literature
- V. Aposematism in Spiny Animals
- VI. Concluding Remarks
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2009: 1.860.
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Reference and guide for scientists and specialists involved in advancements in applied microbiology
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA