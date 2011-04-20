Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123870223, 9780123870230

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 74

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780123870230
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123870223
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th April 2011
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents

  • Bacterial Strategies for Growth on Aromatic Compounds
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Overview of Aerobic Aromatic Degradation
    • III. Bacterial Strategies for Growth on Aromatic Compounds
    • IV. Conclusion
  • Recent Advances in Hantavirus Molecular Biology and Disease
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Hantavirus Molecular Biology
    • III. Hantavirus Disease
    • IV. Future Prospects
  • Antigenic Variation and the Genetics and Epigenetics of the PfEMP1 Erythrocyte Surface Antigens in Plasmodium falciparum Malaria
    • I. Introduction: Malaria Immunity, Vaccines, and Antigenic Variation
    • II. The Interaction Between Antigenic Variation and Malaria Pathogenesis
    • III. P. falciparum Genetics and Genomics
    • IV. var Genes and the Structure of PfEMP1 Proteins
    • V. var Gene Transcription and PfEMP1 Antigen Expression
    • VI. Is MEE an Absolute Rule for var Genes?
    • VII. Epigenetic Antigenic Variation
    • VIII. Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • Biological Warfare of the Spiny Plant
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Pathogenic Bacteria and Thorns
    • III. Silica Needles and Raphids made of Calcium Oxalate
    • IV. Cases of Thorn Injuries Reported in Medical Literature
    • V. Aposematism in Spiny Animals
    • VI. Concluding Remarks

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2009: 1.860.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Reference and guide for scientists and specialists involved in advancements in applied microbiology

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up."--ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information."--Biopharm

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

