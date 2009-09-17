Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 69
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Table of Contents (Tentative)
- Zones of Inhibition? The Transfer of Information Relating to Penicillin in Europe during World War II--Gilbert Shama
- Biogenesis of the cell wall and other glycoconjugates of Mycobacterium tuberculosis-- Devinder Kaur, Marcelo E. Guerin, Henrieta škovierová, Patrick J. Brennan and Mary Jackson
3. Variation in form and function: The Helix-turn-Helix regulators of the GntR superfamily-- Paul A Hoskisson & Sébastien Rigali
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2007: 1.821.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Reference and guide for scientists and specialists involved in advancements in applied microbiology
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 17th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951140
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748249
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up."--ASM NEWS
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information."--BIOPHARM
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA