Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 62
1st Edition
1.Anaerobic biodegradation of methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and related fuel oxygenates, Max M. Häggblom, Laura K.G. Youngster, Piyapawn Somsamak and Hans H. Richnow 2.Controlled Biomineralization by and Applications of Magnetotactic Bacteria, Dennis A. Bazylinski and Sabrina Schübbe 3.The distribution and diversity of Euryarchaeota in termite guts, Kevin J Purdy 4.Understanding Microbially Active Biogeochemical Environments, Deirdre Gleeson, Frank McDermott and Nicholas Clipson 5.The scale-up of microbial batch and fed-batch fermentation processes, Chris J. Hewitt and Alvin W. Nienow 6.Production of Recombinant Proteins in Bacillus subtilis, Wolfgang Schumann 7.Quorum Sensing: Fact Fiction and Everything in Between, Yevgeniy Turovskiy, Dimitri Kashtanov, Boris Paskhover and Michael L. Chikindas 8.Rhizobacteria and Plant Sulphur Supply, Michael A. Kertesz, Emma Fellows and Achim Schmalenberger 9.Antibiotics and antimicrobials: how they influence bacteria in the gut, Karen Scott et al
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in Microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, biochemistry
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 13th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552682
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736697
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK