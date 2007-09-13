Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736697, 9780080552682

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Sima Sariaslani Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080552682
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736697
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 2007
Page Count: 330
Table of Contents

1.Anaerobic biodegradation of methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and related fuel oxygenates, Max M. Häggblom, Laura K.G. Youngster, Piyapawn Somsamak and Hans H. Richnow 2.Controlled Biomineralization by and Applications of Magnetotactic Bacteria, Dennis A. Bazylinski and Sabrina Schübbe 3.The distribution and diversity of Euryarchaeota in termite guts, Kevin J Purdy 4.Understanding Microbially Active Biogeochemical Environments, Deirdre Gleeson, Frank McDermott and Nicholas Clipson 5.The scale-up of microbial batch and fed-batch fermentation processes, Chris J. Hewitt and Alvin W. Nienow 6.Production of Recombinant Proteins in Bacillus subtilis, Wolfgang Schumann 7.Quorum Sensing: Fact Fiction and Everything in Between, Yevgeniy Turovskiy, Dimitri Kashtanov, Boris Paskhover and Michael L. Chikindas 8.Rhizobacteria and Plant Sulphur Supply, Michael A. Kertesz, Emma Fellows and Achim Schmalenberger 9.Antibiotics and antimicrobials: how they influence bacteria in the gut, Karen Scott et al

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in Microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080552682
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736697

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

