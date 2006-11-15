Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Microbial Biocatalytic Processes and their Development Significance of Microbial Interactions in the Mycorrhizosphere Occurrence and Biocatalytic Potential of Carbohydrate Oxidases Escherich and Escherichia Microbial Interactions with Humic Substances
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in Microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics including Archaea and “Sick Building Syndrome”.
Impact factor for 2003: 1.893
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, biochemistry
Details
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK