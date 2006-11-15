Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026623, 9780080468921

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Sima Sariaslani Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080468921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026623
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 2006
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Microbial Biocatalytic Processes and their Development Significance of Microbial Interactions in the Mycorrhizosphere Occurrence and Biocatalytic Potential of Carbohydrate Oxidases Escherich and Escherichia Microbial Interactions with Humic Substances

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in Microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics including Archaea and “Sick Building Syndrome”.

Impact factor for 2003: 1.893

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080468921
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120026623

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

