Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Biodegradation by members of the genus Rhodococcus: biochemistry, physiology and genetic adaptation Genomes as Resources for Biocatalysis Design of biocatalysts for selective oxidation reactions The biosynthesis of polyketide metabolites by dinoflagellates Biological halogenation Phage for rapid detection & control of bacterial pathogens in food Gastrointestinal microflora - probiotics The Role of Helen Purdy Beale in the Early Development of Plant Serology and Virology
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in Microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics including Archaea and Sick Building Syndrome.
Impact factor for 2003: 1.893
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 7th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463285
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120026616
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK