Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026586, 9780080546360

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080546360
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026586
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th November 2004
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Topics Include: Uses of Trichoderma spp. to alleviate or remediate soil and water pollution; Lincosamides, chemical structure, biosynthesis, mechanism of action, resistance and applications; Polysaccharide breakdown by anaerobic microogranisms inhabiting the mammalian gut; Novel aspects of signaling in Streptomyces development

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.

This volume contains 12 comprehensive reviews, including: Uses of Trichoderma spp. to alleviate or remediate soil and water pollution; Lincosamides, chemical structure, biosynthesis, mechanism of action, resistance and applications; Polysaccharide breakdown by anaerobic microogranisms inhabiting the mammalian gut; and Novel aspects of signaling in Streptomyces development.

Key Features

  • This series has been in constant publication since 1959
  • An ISI impact factor of 1.0 in 2002
  • This volume contains 12 comprehensive reviews of current research in applied microbiology

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, biochemistry

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Joan Bennett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

