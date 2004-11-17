Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.
This volume contains 12 comprehensive reviews, including: Uses of Trichoderma spp. to alleviate or remediate soil and water pollution; Lincosamides, chemical structure, biosynthesis, mechanism of action, resistance and applications; Polysaccharide breakdown by anaerobic microogranisms inhabiting the mammalian gut; and Novel aspects of signaling in Streptomyces development.
Key Features
- This volume contains 12 comprehensive reviews of current research in applied microbiology
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 17th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546360
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120026586
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Joan Bennett Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK