Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 56

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.

This volume contains 12 comprehensive reviews, including: Uses of Trichoderma spp. to alleviate or remediate soil and water pollution; Lincosamides, chemical structure, biosynthesis, mechanism of action, resistance and applications; Polysaccharide breakdown by anaerobic microogranisms inhabiting the mammalian gut; and Novel aspects of signaling in Streptomyces development.