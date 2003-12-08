Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026555, 9780080544045

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080544045
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th December 2003
Page Count: 453
Table of Contents

Biodegradation of Organic Pollutants in the Rhizosphere Anaerobic dehalogenationof organohalide contaminants in the marine environment Biotechnological application of metal-reducing microorganisms Determinants of freeze tolerance in microorganisms: Physiological tolerance and biotechnological applications Fungal osmotolerance Mycotoxin Research in South Africa Electrophoretic Karyotype Analysis in Fungi Tissue Infection and Site-specific gene expression in Candida albicans LuxS and autoinducer-2: Their Contribution to Quorum Sensing and Metabolim in Bacteria Microbial contributions to the search for extraterrestrial life

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, and biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
453
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080544045

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Joan Bennett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

