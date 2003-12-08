Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 53
Biodegradation of Organic Pollutants in the Rhizosphere Anaerobic dehalogenationof organohalide contaminants in the marine environment Biotechnological application of metal-reducing microorganisms Determinants of freeze tolerance in microorganisms: Physiological tolerance and biotechnological applications Fungal osmotolerance Mycotoxin Research in South Africa Electrophoretic Karyotype Analysis in Fungi Tissue Infection and Site-specific gene expression in Candida albicans LuxS and autoinducer-2: Their Contribution to Quorum Sensing and Metabolim in Bacteria Microbial contributions to the search for extraterrestrial life
Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, and biochemistry
