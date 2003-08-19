Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Topics Include: Soil-based Gene Discovery: A New Technology to Accelerate and Broaden Biocatalytic Applications The Potential of Site-Specific Recombinases as Novel Reporters in Whole Cell Biosensors of Pollution Microbial Phosphate Removal and Plyphosphate Production From Wastewaters Biosurfactants: Evolution and Diversity in Bacteria Comparative Biology of Mesophilic and Thermophilic Nitrile Hydtratases From Enzyme Adaptation to Gene Regulation Acid Resistance in Escherichia coli Iron Chelation in Chemotherapy Angular Leaf Spot a Disease Caused by the Fungus Phaeoisariopsis griseola (SACC.) Ferraris on Phaseolus vulgaris L.
Description
An eclectic volume of topical reviews on all aspects of applied microbiology. It contains 14 comprehensive reviews of current research in applied microbiology.
Key Features
- Discusses soil based gene discovery
- Review deticated to microbial phosphate removal and plyphosphate production from wastewaters
- Covers acid resistance in E. coli
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 19th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490199
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120026548
Reviews
RAISE FOR THE SERIES "No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." —ASM NEWS "The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." —BIOPHARM
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Joan Bennett Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK