Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026548, 9780080490199

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080490199
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026548
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th August 2003
Page Count: 412
Topics Include: Soil-based Gene Discovery: A New Technology to Accelerate and Broaden Biocatalytic Applications The Potential of Site-Specific Recombinases as Novel Reporters in Whole Cell Biosensors of Pollution Microbial Phosphate Removal and Plyphosphate Production From Wastewaters Biosurfactants: Evolution and Diversity in Bacteria Comparative Biology of Mesophilic and Thermophilic Nitrile Hydtratases From Enzyme Adaptation to Gene Regulation Acid Resistance in Escherichia coli Iron Chelation in Chemotherapy Angular Leaf Spot a Disease Caused by the Fungus Phaeoisariopsis griseola (SACC.) Ferraris on Phaseolus vulgaris L.

An eclectic volume of topical reviews on all aspects of applied microbiology. It contains 14 comprehensive reviews of current research in applied microbiology.

  • Discusses soil based gene discovery
  • Review deticated to microbial phosphate removal and plyphosphate production from wastewaters
  • Covers acid resistance in E. coli

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, and biochemistry

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490199
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120026548

RAISE FOR THE SERIES "No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." —ASM NEWS "The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." —BIOPHARM

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Joan Bennett Serial Editor

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

