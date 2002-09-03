Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026531, 9780080569079

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 51

1st Edition

Editors: Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080569079
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026531
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd September 2002
Page Count: 268
Table of Contents

The biochemistry and molecular biology of lipid accumulation in oleaginous microorganisms
Bioethanol Technology: Developments and Perspectives
Progress of Aspergillus oryzae genomics
Transmission Genetics of Microbotryum violaceum: (Ustilago violacea): A Case History
Molecular Biology of the Koji Molds
Non-invasive Methods and the Investigation of Organisms at Low-Oxygen Levels
The Development of the Penicillin Production Process in Delft, the Netherlands, During the Second World War Under Nazi Occupation
Genomics for Applied Microbiology

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.

Key Features

  • Covers topics of historical interest
  • Includes a discussion on foodborne pathogens
  • Entire sections devoted to various topics such as genomics, and microbial genetics

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, biochemistry, molecular biology and genomics

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM NEWS

"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --BIOPHARM

