Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The biochemistry and molecular biology of lipid accumulation in oleaginous microorganisms
Bioethanol Technology: Developments and Perspectives
Progress of Aspergillus oryzae genomics
Transmission Genetics of Microbotryum violaceum: (Ustilago violacea): A Case History
Molecular Biology of the Koji Molds
Non-invasive Methods and the Investigation of Organisms at Low-Oxygen Levels
The Development of the Penicillin Production Process in Delft, the Netherlands, During the Second World War Under Nazi Occupation
Genomics for Applied Microbiology
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.
Key Features
- Covers topics of historical interest
- Includes a discussion on foodborne pathogens
- Entire sections devoted to various topics such as genomics, and microbial genetics
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, biochemistry, molecular biology and genomics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 3rd September 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120026531
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM NEWS
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --BIOPHARM
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Allen Laskin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Joan Bennett Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.
Geoffrey Gadd Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK