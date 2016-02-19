Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 28
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Allen Laskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080564425
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1982
Page Count: 282
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th March 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564425
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Exxon Research and Engineering Company, Linden, New Jersey
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.