COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128245927

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 114

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128245927
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
142.00
120.70
98.50
102.00
228.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Recent advances in the biosynthesis of isoprenoids in the engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Jianming Yang

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 114 continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas relating to the topic of microbiology, with this release focusing on recent advances in the biosynthesis of isoprenoids in the engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages, interactions, and much more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128245927

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Gadd

Geoffrey Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.