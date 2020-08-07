COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207079, 9780128207086

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 112

1st Edition

Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207079
eBook ISBN: 9780128207086
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th August 2020
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

1. Degradation strategies and associated regulatory mechanisms/features for aromatic compound metabolism in bacteria

Phale Prashant

2. Peptidoglycan biosynthesis and remodeling revisited

Bavesh Kana

3. Evasion of host defenses by intracellular Staphylococcus aureus

Meera Unnkrishnan

4. Antimicrobial resistance genes in bacteria from animal-based foods

Carlos Adam Conte-Junior

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 112, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas. Chapters in this new release include discussions of Microbial mercury transformation: focus on molecules and functions, Peptidoglycan Biosynthesis, Clockwork microbial worlds , Molecular engineering to improve the levels of bioproducts from agricultural and forestry waste by filamentous fungi, Multi-species Biofilms for Resource Recovery from Wastewater, Evasion of host defenses by intracellular Staphylococcus aureus, A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arenas

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
7th August 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207079
eBook ISBN:
9780128207086

About the Editors

Geoffrey Gadd

Geoffrey Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

