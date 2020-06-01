Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 110
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Multi-species Biofilms for Resource Recovery from Wastewater
Sumer Meena and Anee Mohanty
2. Chemical imaging of biofilms with luminescent sensors
Michael Kuhl
3. Advances in yeast fermentation biotechnology
Thiago Olitta Basso
4. Bacterial evasion of host defence systems
Meera Unnkrishnan
5. A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance
Nuno Mira
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 110, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas relating to the topic.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207031
About the Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA