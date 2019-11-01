Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Methods to activate silent natural product biosynthetic gene clusters in streptomyces
Zhong Hu
2. Heterogeneity in the microbiology of tuberculous sputum
Bavesh Kana
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 109, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas relating to the topic.
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128176221
Geoffrey Gadd Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA