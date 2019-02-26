Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 106
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Role and regulation of the stress activated sigma factor sigma B (σB) in the saprophytic and host-associated life stages of Listeria monocytogenes
Amber Dorey, Catarina Marinho, Pascal Piveteau and Conor O'Byrne
2. Oxalic acid, a molecule at the crossroads of bacterial-fungal interactions
Fabio Palmieri, Aislinn Estoppey, Geoffrey L. House, Andrea Lohberger, Saskia Bindschedler, Patrick S. G. Chain and Pilar Junier
3. Bacterial spores, from ecology to biotechnology
Christophe Paul, Sevasti Filippidou, Isha Jamil, Wafa Kooli, Geoffrey House, Aislinn Estoppey, Mathilda Hayoz, Thomas Junier, Fabio Palmieri, Tina Wunderlin, Anael Lehmann, Saskia Bindschedler, Torsten Vennemann, Patrick S. Chain and Pilar Junier
4. Nitrogen cycling during wastewater treatment
Dawn E. Holmes, Yan Dang and Jessica A. Smith
5. Siderophores: from natural roles to potential applications
Magdalena Albelda Berenguer, Mathilde Monachon and Edith Joseph
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 106, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters covering The role and regulation of the stress activated sigma factor SigB in the saprophytic and host-associated life stages of the pathogen Listeria monocytogenes, Bacterial synthesis of Se nanoparticles, Siderophores in environmental research, Methods to reduce spoilage and microbial contamination of plant produce, Nitrogen cycling during wastewater treatment, Oxalic acid, a molecule at crossroads of bacterial-fungal interactions, and Bacterial spores, from ecology to biotechnology.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 233
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128169766
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128169759
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA