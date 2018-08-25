Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151822, 9780128155233

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 104

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128155233
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151822
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 2018
Page Count: 173
Table of Contents

1. Salmonella Cold Stress Response: Mechanisms and Occurrence in Foods
Steven C. Ricke, Turki M. Dawoud, Sun Ae Kim, Si Hong Park and Young Min Kwon
2. Applications of Microbial Processes in Geotechnical Engineering
G. El Mountassir, J. M. Minto, L. A. van Paassen, E. Salifu and R.J. Lunn
3. Ecology of Contaminant Biotransformation in the Mycosphere: Role of Transport Processes
Anja Worrich, Lukas Y. Wick and Thomas Banitz
4. Enhancement of Metallosphaera sedula Bioleaching by Targeted Recombination and Adaptive Laboratory Evolution
Samuel McCarthy, Chenbing Ai and Paul Blum

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 104, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters covering Cold Shock Responses in Salmonella, Microbial Processes in Geotechnical Engineering, Microbial Diversity and Functional Analysis, The Mycosphere and Turnover of Contaminants, and the Enhancement of Metallosphaera Sedula Bioleaching by Targeted Recombination and Adaptive Laboratory Evolution.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on cold shock responses in salmonella, microbial processes in geotechnical engineering, microbial diversity and functional analysis, and more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
173
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155233
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151822

About the Serial Volume Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Volume Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Volume Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

