Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 104
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Salmonella Cold Stress Response: Mechanisms and Occurrence in Foods
Steven C. Ricke, Turki M. Dawoud, Sun Ae Kim, Si Hong Park and Young Min Kwon
2. Applications of Microbial Processes in Geotechnical Engineering
G. El Mountassir, J. M. Minto, L. A. van Paassen, E. Salifu and R.J. Lunn
3. Ecology of Contaminant Biotransformation in the Mycosphere: Role of Transport Processes
Anja Worrich, Lukas Y. Wick and Thomas Banitz
4. Enhancement of Metallosphaera sedula Bioleaching by Targeted Recombination and Adaptive Laboratory Evolution
Samuel McCarthy, Chenbing Ai and Paul Blum
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 104, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters covering Cold Shock Responses in Salmonella, Microbial Processes in Geotechnical Engineering, Microbial Diversity and Functional Analysis, The Mycosphere and Turnover of Contaminants, and the Enhancement of Metallosphaera Sedula Bioleaching by Targeted Recombination and Adaptive Laboratory Evolution.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on cold shock responses in salmonella, microbial processes in geotechnical engineering, microbial diversity and functional analysis, and more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 173
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 25th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155233
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151822
About the Serial Volume Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Volume Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Volume Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA