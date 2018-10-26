Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151815, 9780128155226

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 105

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128155226
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151815
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2018
Page Count: 234
Table of Contents

1. The Genus Macrococcus: An Insight Into Its Biology, Evolution and Relationship With Staphylococcus
Shahneela Mazhar, Colin Hill, and Olivia McAuliffe
2. Electrochemical Bioreactor Technology for Biocatalysis and Microbial Electrosynthesis
Clifford Morrison, Elizabeth Heitmann, William Armiger, David Dodds, and Mattheos Koffas
3. Enhancing Yeast Alcoholic Fermentations
Graeme M. Walker and Roy S. K. Walker
4. Diversity-Function Relationships in Natural, Applied and Engineered Microbial Ecosystems
Andrew Free, Michael A. McDonald, and Eulyn Pagaling
5. Epigenetic and Post-Translational Modifications in Regulating the Biology of Aspergillus Species
Xinyi Nie, Bowen Li, and Shihua Wang

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 105 continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters covering The Genus Macrococcus: an insight into its evolution, biology and relationship with Staphylococcus, The use of electrobiochemical reactors for in vitro and in vivo metabolic engineering, Advances in the Microbial Ecology of Biohydrometallurgy, Optimizing yeast alcoholic fermentations, Methods to reduce spoilage and microbial contamination of plant produce, Microbial Diversity and Functional Analysis, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on the genus macrococcus and its relationship with staphylococcus and much more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155226
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151815

About the Serial Volume Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Volume Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Volume Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

