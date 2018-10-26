Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 105
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Genus Macrococcus: An Insight Into Its Biology, Evolution and Relationship With Staphylococcus
Shahneela Mazhar, Colin Hill, and Olivia McAuliffe
2. Electrochemical Bioreactor Technology for Biocatalysis and Microbial Electrosynthesis
Clifford Morrison, Elizabeth Heitmann, William Armiger, David Dodds, and Mattheos Koffas
3. Enhancing Yeast Alcoholic Fermentations
Graeme M. Walker and Roy S. K. Walker
4. Diversity-Function Relationships in Natural, Applied and Engineered Microbial Ecosystems
Andrew Free, Michael A. McDonald, and Eulyn Pagaling
5. Epigenetic and Post-Translational Modifications in Regulating the Biology of Aspergillus Species
Xinyi Nie, Bowen Li, and Shihua Wang
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 105 continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters covering The Genus Macrococcus: an insight into its evolution, biology and relationship with Staphylococcus, The use of electrobiochemical reactors for in vitro and in vivo metabolic engineering, Advances in the Microbial Ecology of Biohydrometallurgy, Optimizing yeast alcoholic fermentations, Methods to reduce spoilage and microbial contamination of plant produce, Microbial Diversity and Functional Analysis, and more.
